Ranveer Singh catches up with 'fellow Gooner' Idris Elba at the Premier League Hall of Fame event in London. See pic

Football fan Ranveer Singh attended the Premier League Hall of Fame 2023 in London where he got the chance to mingle with former football players Peter Schmeichel, Rio Ferdinand, Peter Cech and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The actor also shared a photograph with 'fellow Gooner' Idris Elba who was also present for the event. The actor, who supports Arsenal, has been the brand ambassador of the English Premier League in India since 2017. (Also read: Ranveer Singh rocks white suit as he attends event at NYC, responds as fan asks him ‘How is Deepika?’) Ranveer Singh and fellow Arsenal fan Idris Elba met at the Hall of Fame event.

On his Instagram Stories, Ranveer added a photo of himself with Luther actor Idris Elba and wrote, "Nice to meet my fellow Gooner! (red heart emoji) @idriselba." The actor wore a white shirt, with a black blazer and pants for the red carpet event. Idris wore a black T-shirt with a black jacket on grey pants. The duo smiled and posed for the media on the red carpet.

Ranveer and Idris at the event.

He also posted a photograph of himself on Instagram with Schmeichel, Rio, Cech and Arsene Wenger with the caption, "Legends of Football (football emoji) @pschmeichel1 @rioferdy5 #ArseneWenger @petrcech @premierleague @plforindia #PLHallOfFame." Ranveer, who also donned sunglasses for the event, stood in the middle surrounded by the football legends for the pic.

The actor's sister-in-law Anisha Padukone dropped a mind-blown face emoji on his post. Rapper Divine wrote, "Holyyyy (fire emoji)." Rapper and actor Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta added, "UNREAL." Fans also shared how proud they were of the actor.

Ranveer also watched the Arsenal versus Chelsea match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday. He met up with famed footballers Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas as well. Speaking to Sky Sports, the actor shared how he became a football fan. “The English Premier League came [in India] at the turn of the century, around the year 2000. A whole generation got hooked on this high-quality football. It was around then when I was watching the Invincibles play football. And that’s what made me fall in love with the sport and the team and Arsenal."

Besides football, Ranveer is also the brand ambassador for the National Basketball Association (NBA) in India. In February, the actor played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City, Utah along with actor Simu Liu and comedian Hasan Minhaj. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt in July 2023.

