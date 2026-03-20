Ranveer Singh celebrates Dhurandhar The Revenge's success, dances with crew at post-screening bash. Watch
After a successful premiere, the cast of Dhurandhar The Revenge celebrated with an after-party, showcasing camaraderie and excitement among the team.
The much-awaited film Dhurandhar: The Revengefinally released in theatres on March 19 and opened to positive reviews and a bumper start at the box office. Following a screening on Thursday, the makers of Dhurandhar hosted an intimate bash with the cast and crew, and videos and photos from the celebration have now surfaced online.
Ranveer Singh celebrates with cast and crew
In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing and celebrating with the crew members. A joyous Ranveer was seen hugging the team and clicking pictures with them. The bash was also attended by Soumya Tandon, Aditya Dhar, Mukesh Chhabra, Sara Arjun, Jubin Nautiyal, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and others. For the bash, Ranveer was seen wearing a black T-shirt with “Dhurandhar” printed on it, paired with a maroon jacket.
Soumya Tandon also shared pictures from the after-party along with a long caption. She wrote, “The madness in the party post the film screening with Dhurandhars. Congratulations to you all, for making history. And the man behind it @adityadharfilms and the Dhurandhar himself @ranveersingh (who was telling me all want to be slapped by me and then made me the slapping queen 🤣), the super talented @yamigautam and the man who cast me @castingchhabra and the rising star @saraarjunn and the unbelievable music which took this film to another level @shashwatology.”
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
After the grand success of Dhurandhar last year, fans had been eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film released on March 19 and collected ₹146 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day (including ₹43 crore from paid previews). Social media is flooded with fan theories and praise for the cast. Not only Ranveer Singh, but fans also seem impressed by Rakesh Bedi’s performance.
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It shows the training he underwent to complete his mission in Pakistan and the motivation behind becoming a spy. The film also explores his rise to power in Lyari and how he dismantles the terror network while being at the top. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles, along with Danish Iqbal, Danish Pandor and others. Yami Gautam also has a cameo in the film. The film has released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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