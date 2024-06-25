Ranveer Singh escorts soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone to car as they return to Mumbai post babymoon in London. Watch

Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child together, have returned to India after their brief UK trip. Several photos and videos of the duo at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh hold hands in sweet video from their babymoon in London. Watch) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Ranveer, Deepika return to India post UK trip

In a clip shared by a paparazzo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer were seen exiting the airport holding hands. The duo smiled and shared conversations as they walked together. Ranveer was seen walking Deepika to her seat in the car. He also kept a hand behind her as she got inside. She mouthed, "Thank you."

What Deepika, Ranveer wore for the travel

For the travel, both Deepika and Ranveer wore black outfits. She wore a black top under a matching leather jacket, trousers and white sneakers. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt under a shirt, pants, shoes and a beret. The couple wore dark sunglasses.

Couple was spotted in London recently

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted exiting a cafe in London holding hands. Several videos emerged on social media platforms. Deepika wore a black cardigan, blue jeans, black boots, and sunglasses. She also carried a backpack. Ranveer opted for a floral shirt paired with a pinstripe pant.

The couple were accompanied by their bodyguards, with one of whom holding her shopping bags. Ranveer and Deepika were clicked in Mumbai on June 20, leaving on their babymoon. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Deepika, Ranveer's upcoming projects

Deepika will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film is slated to be released in cinemas on June 27. The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Ranveer will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 next.