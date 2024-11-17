Ranveer Singh flashes thumbs up when asked how daughter Dua Padukone is doing in Bengaluru. Watch

Ranveer's thumbs up

Ranveer landed at the private terminal of Mumbai airport in the late hours of Saturday night. He was in Bengaluru, where he spent quality time with his wife, Deepika Padukone, their newborn daughter Dua Padukone, and his in-laws at the latter's residence in the Karnataka capital.

Ranveer looked dapper as he stepped out of the airport, wearing a black jacket over a white T-shirt over black track pants. He completed the look with white sunglasses, a black beanie cap, and a black scarf around his mouth. He waved at the paparazzi as they clicked him at the airport.

As he rode out of the airport, driving his yellow Lamborghini, he stopped to greet the paparazzi. When they asked him how Dua was doing in Bengaluru, Ranveer just signalled she was doing okay with a thumbs up. He then drove the Lamborghini away while listening to upbeat music.

Ranveer on becoming a dad

At an event recently, Ranveer opened up on becoming a father. “That infinite happiness that I am experiencing right now, I wish I had the words to express what it’s like. But there are no words in any language that can describe this happiness. It’s like magic. I am excited for me,” he said. “I have been on daddy duty for a long time now,” Ranveer added.

About Deepika and Ranveer

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name Dua Padukone Singh with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024. Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

As for their work front, the pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, in which Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, and Ranveer reprises his popular role of Bhalerao Simmba. He'll also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.