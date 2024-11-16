Ranveer Singh opens up about fatherhood after daughter Dua's birth: 'I have been on daddy duty for a long time'

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this year. Ranveer is enjoying this new phase of fatherhood, as he expressed his ‘infinite happiness’ in a new event. He says he has been on daddy duty for a long time now. Also read: Deepika Padukone shares post on ‘cute things babies do’ after welcoming daughter Dua Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen in Singham Again.

Ranveer’s infinite happiness

Ranveer spoke about becoming a father at an event recently. A video of him talking about Dua has emerged on social media.

In the video, Ranveer said, “That infinite happiness that I am experiencing right now, I wish I had the words to express what it’s like. But there are no words in any language that can describe this happiness. It’s like magic. I am excited for me.”

At the same event, he also said, “I have been on daddy duty for a long time now.”

Ranveer also expressed his gratitude for his wife, Deepika Padukone, and spoke about the magic of companionship. Ranveer called his bond with Deepika “magic”.

Ranveer becomes a father

Ranveer and Deepika, who have worked together on films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83, welcomed a baby girl in September. They shared the good news through a joint Instagram post. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read.

The actor duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. They announced Deepika's pregnancy in February. Deepika is yet to make a public appearance since delivering the baby.

Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared the first pic of their baby daughter. They also revealed her beautiful name: Dua Padukone Singh. “Dua Padukone Singh | ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” they wrote on Instagram. Alia Bhatt showered the picture with heart emojis. Orry, Ananya Panday and Dia Mirza also sent their love.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn.