Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's ‘gesture of love, hope’: Dua Padukone's dadi donates hair on 3rd month birthday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua Padukone recently turned 3 months old on December 8. On the occasion, her dadi or paternal grandmother, Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani, performed a gesture of “love and hope” for her granddaughter. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone brings baby daughter Dua to Mumbai after rocking Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert. Watch) Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani donated her hair on her granddaughter Dua Padukone's 3rd month birthday.

Anju Bhavnani's sweet gesture

While Anju's Instagram handle is private, a paparazzo account shared screenshots of her Instagram Stories. These showed that Anju donated part of her hair on the occasion of Dua's third month birthday. The first still was that of Anju showing off four braids of her donated hair with the caption, “Donated (teary-eyed and star-eyed emojis).” The second one was that of the four braids of donated hair being measured against a scale.

The third still was a shot of the back of Anju's head which displayed her trimmed hair. The final screenshot stated the text written by Anju on her Instagram Story, “Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through difficult time.”

Dua Padukone returns to Mumbai

Deepika Padukone was recently in Bengaluru, where she attended singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert and seemed to have enjoyed her time there.

Following her visit, the actor returned to Mumbai with Dua. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Deepika is seen exiting Mumbai's Kalina airport, holding her princess close. The actor looked elegant in a simple red gown as she carried her little one in her arms.

In her first appearance since giving birth to Dua on September 8 in Mumbai, Deepika joined Diljit on stage during his Bengaluru concert, where she gave him a quick Kannada lesson that took the internet by storm.

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. Meanwhile, Ranveer will next star in Aditya Dhar's next action thriller and Farhan Akhtar's gangster drama Don 3.