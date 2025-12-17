Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor? Naveen Kaushik breaks down the difference between the two stars

Actor Naveen Kaushik, who has worked closely with both Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, has shared rare insights into the contrasting working styles of two of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Drawing from his experiences on multiple film sets, Naveen said that while both actors are exceptional at their craft, their approach to work and the energy they bring to a set are strikingly different. Naveen Kaushik emphasizes the unique paths of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, highlighting their humility and talent.

'Ranveer's energy is electric'

According to Naveen, Ranveer Singh is an “electric” presence who instinctively lifts the morale of everyone around him. He recalled working with Ranveer on a physically demanding project that marked the actor’s return to the big screen after a long gap. Despite the pressure and anticipation surrounding the film, Naveen said Ranveer remained fully committed and deeply aware of the responsibility that came with it.

What impressed Naveen most was Ranveer’s transformation into the character Hamza in Dhurandhar, a role that sharply contrasted with the actor’s usual high-energy performances. “People are used to seeing him loud, energetic or menacing,” Naveen said, adding that Hamza was restrained, subtle and emotionally controlled. “You keep expecting him to explode on screen, but he doesn’t, and that’s what makes it so powerful.”

The shoot itself spanned nearly a year and a half, involving over 200 days across extreme conditions, from the heat of Bangkok and Mumbai to the cold of Ladakh and Amritsar. Kaushik said Ranveer repeatedly stepped in as a motivator, sensing when the crew’s energy dipped and delivering impromptu speeches to refocus everyone on the film's larger vision.

He also recalled instances where Ranveer stayed back long after his own shots were completed to energise large crowds during rally scenes, coordinating chants and reactions despite exhaustion. During action sequences, Ranveer personally guided Naveen, who was relatively new to intense stunt work. “He didn’t have to do any of that, but he chose to,” Naveen said, calling the actor’s generosity “truly magnanimous.”

'Ranbir grounds the set'

In contrast, Naveen described Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he worked in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, as someone who brings a quieter, more introspective energy to the set. While less outwardly expressive than Ranveer, Ranbir, he said, commands respect through calm focus and deep involvement in his work. “Ranbir grounds the set,” Naveen explained. “His presence is subtle but impactful.”

Despite their differing temperaments, Kaushik stressed that both actors share a defining trait: humility. Recalling earlier projects such as Rocket Singh and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he said both Ranbir and Ranveer would regularly check in on him, asking about his career and well-being. One particularly memorable moment came during a gruelling shoot in Bangkok, when Ranveer noticed Kaushik sitting alone on a truck and offered to arrange water or shade to ensure he was comfortable.

Naveen on the similarities between Ranveer and Ranbir

“The humility with which they conduct themselves is why they are stars,” Kaushik said, adding that constant comparisons between the two are unnecessary. “People keep trying to rank them, but both of them have carved their own paths and reached where they are through sheer talent and hard work.”

Summing up his experience, Naveen said that although many believe he has guided both actors, he feels the opposite is true. “Both Ranveer and Ranbir have guided me,” he said, calling it a privilege to have witnessed their journeys up close.