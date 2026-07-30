‘Ravana would be proud!’: ‘Indra’ Kunal Kapoor praises co-star Yash for his performance in Ramayana

With Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana gearing up for its theatrical release in November, excitement surrounding the epic continues to soar. Joining the chorus of praise, actor Kunal Kapoor has spoken highly of co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. In a recent interaction with fans on X, the 48-year-old reflected on his experience working with the two actors and shared his thoughts on their performances in one of the year's most eagerly awaited films.

Kunal Kapoor praised his co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

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Kunal Kapoor praises Ranbir Kapoor and Yash

Kunal Kapoor delighted fans on July 29 by sharing a series of artwork on X, inspired by his Ramayana character, Lord Indra. The post featured several fan-made illustrations celebrating the upcoming epic, prompting the actor to express his gratitude with a heartwarming caption. “Thank you for all this art. More than I can fit here. Airavat and I are grateful. Didn't know the god of thunder had a blonde phase though,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Kunal also took the time to interact with fans. In the comments section, one fan asked Kunal, “How is Yash as Ravana?” The actor didn't hold back, replying, “Incredible! Ravana would be proud!” Another user was curious about his experience working with Ranbir Kapoor, asking, “Tell us about your experience working with RK.” Praising his co-star, the Rang De Basanti actor responded, “Giga chad. A star without any baggage of stardom.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal also took the time to interact with fans. In the comments section, one fan asked Kunal, “How is Yash as Ravana?” The actor didn't hold back, replying, “Incredible! Ravana would be proud!” Another user was curious about his experience working with Ranbir Kapoor, asking, “Tell us about your experience working with RK.” Praising his co-star, the Rang De Basanti actor responded, “Giga chad. A star without any baggage of stardom.” {{/usCountry}}

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While Kunal Kapoor is set to portray Lord Indra in the upcoming mythological epic, KGF star Yash will essay the role of Ravana, while Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor takes on the titular role of Lord Ram. Beyond sharing fan art, Kunal also spent time interacting with admirers in the comments.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features a star-studded ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey will portray Lord Lakshman, with the cast also including Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Shibhana, Indira Krishnan and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

The mythological epic has been one of the most anticipated Indian films since its announcement, with fans particularly eager to see Ranbir Kapoor's take on Lord Ram and Yash's portrayal of Ravana. The makers have unveiled the film's official trailer today, on July 30, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat. Ramayana will be released as a two-part saga, with the first instalment arriving in theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the second in Diwali 2027.