Raveena Tandon performs aarti at India's oldest Ganpati pandal in Pune; applies tika on her ‘very special’ dog. Watch

Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a video as she visited India's oldest Ganpati pandal. Taking to Instagram, Raveena posted the clip in which she performed aarti at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati. She was accompanied by her "very special guest" pet dog. Raveena Tandon shared a post on Instagram.

Raveena Tandon visits 1st Ganpati pandal in India

In the video, Raveena gave a glimpse of the venue, which was turned into a museum. She sang a bhajan and even played the manjira (a musical instrument). She was also seen clapping with her eyes closed as she stood near the altar.

Raveena also offered prayers and chanted mantra. She applied a tika on her forehead and later rubbed some on her dog, who joined her at the venue. For the darshan, Raveena wore a beige shirt and a colourful skirt. She tied her hair in a bun.

Raveena shares video, pens long note

Sharing the post, Raveena spoke about her experience. "And as we bid farewell to Bappa, I was lucky to get the opportunity to visit the first ever Ganpati ji Pandal, which was started by Shrimant Bhausahab Rangari ji, whom we owe a lot to. Our braveheart freedom fighters who used to meet in this very house, beautifully restored by Shri @punitbalan ji, whom I’m very thankful to for inviting me for Darshan."

The pandal was established by Bhausahab Rangari at his home in 1892, and is considered to be India's oldest Ganpati pandal, along with the one established at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Mumbai by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the same year.

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, recognised as the first public Ganesh Mandal in India, continues to draw devotees every year with its rich history and deep-seated devotion.

Raveena was accompanied by her pet dog

"The house, now converted into a museum, was so fascinating to read the history behind the very origin of the Ganpati visarjan rituals and the reasons behind. So important for our children to visit these places and learn about the importance of our culture. A fruitful day with a very special guest who@got blessed by Bappa a devotees puppy, who@the Teeka from me (smiley and red heart emojis)," concluded her post.

After the darshan, Raveena spoke to the media and shared her experience. "I have prayed to Lord Ganesha that all the people of our country, and I am not only talking about humans, but all living beings, remain safe," she said as quoted by news agency ANI.

About Raveena's upcoming film

Raveena is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama Welcome 3, a part of the popular Welcome franchise. The film, which is currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.