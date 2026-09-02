Ram Kapoor says he was ‘super-thrilled’ when father died, reveals heartbreaking reason why

Ram Kapoor has spoken candidly about losing his father, Anil “Billy” Kapoor, after a long and painful battle with cancer. In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, the actor opened up about his father’s final days, the difficult promise he made to him and the emotions he went through when he eventually passed away. Ram Kapoor reveals heartbreaking reason he was ‘smiling at death’ after father passed away.

His father’s long battle with cancer Ram’s father, Anil, was a businessman who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 63. Doctors said the cancer was inoperable, but he underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy and eventually went into remission. He was able to live a good life for another decade, until the cancer returned when he was 73.

The cancer came back during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Anil was in Singapore. This time, his condition was far more serious and there were limited treatment options. It was during this period that Ram received a call from his father, who made a request that left the actor stunned. He said, “He asked, 'Can you help me die?' Obviously, my reaction was the same as anyone else's. But he managed to convince me that if I didn't do it, he would die alone”

The promise Ram made to his father Ram said his father had asked him to keep the decision to himself and remain by his side in the ICU. By then, there was no treatment left to pursue. He only wanted Ram there with him as he faced his final moments. “No one knew there was no treatment happening. He just wanted me to hold his hand and help him go. Somehow he knew that Ram could do this. He was scared of being alone, but he wasn't scared of dying. He said, 'I don't want anyone to cry at my funeral. If I die, I want you to cremate me the very same day'," Ram recalled.

The actor described those final days as extremely difficult, especially as he watched his father deal with the physical and mental toll of cancer. He added, “I had my hands full with this dying man. It was not easy. Cancer is a very bad way to go. It's a very bad disease. Sometimes he's in severe pain, sometimes he's hallucinating, sometimes he's… So I had to deal with all of that…”