Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravaani receive Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu

Actor Raveena Tandon and music composer MM Keeravaani, best known for RRR song Naatu Naatu, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri. It was bestowed by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan of New Delhi. Also read: MM Keeravani to receive Padma Shri, pays respects to parents and mentors

Raveena Tandon and MM Keeravaani receive Padma Shri at New Delhi. (ANi photo)(ANI)

At the prestigious ceremony, in attendance were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pictures of Raveena receiving the award in a stunning golden saree has surfaced online. MM Keeravaani wore an all-black outfit for the presentation event.

Raveena shared a video from the event, which was also attended by her daughter Rasha Thadani. She said, “Thankyou all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mami and mom #padmashri.”

The Central government of India announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories earlier this year. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

Expressing gratitude for receiving the top honour, Raveena had previously dedicated it to her late father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon. She had said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father."

On the other hand, the Naatu Naatu music composer had tweeted, “Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion.”

MM Keeravaani has been working in the film industry for decades now under the name MM Kreem. Some of his famous Hindi films include Tu Mile Dil Khile (Criminal, 1995), Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla (Zakhm, 1998) and O Saathiya (Saaya, 2003). He has also composed music for films such as Sur (2002), Jism (2003) and Iss Raat ki Subah Nahi and Paheli. He became even more popular on the international front after the success of Baahubali and now RRR.

(With inputs from ANI)

