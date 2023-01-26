MM Keeravani to receive Padma Shri, pays respects to parents and mentors

Musician MM Keeravaani has thanked his parents and mentors after it was announced that the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, will be conferred upon him. Keeraavaani is also on a career-high, after receiving India's first Golden Globe for his song Naatu Naatu that featured in SS Rajamouli's film RRR. (Also read: Shooting in Hindi and Telugu was a very different experience for me: Alia Bhatt)

The musician tweeted, “Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion.”

MM Keeravaani's Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category.

The musician has been working in the film industry for long, and has also composed music under the name MM Kreem. Many famous Hindi film songs including Tu Mile Dil Khile (Criminal, 1995), Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla (Zakhm, 1998) and O Saathiya (Saaya, 2003) have been composed by him. MM Keeravaani has also composed music for films such as Sur (2002), and Jism (2003) and Iss Raat ki Subah Nahi and Paheli.

According to an ANI report, Keeravaani started learning how to play the violin at the age of four. Born to painter, songwriter, and playwright Koduri Siva Shakthi Datta and his wife Bhanumathi, MM Keeravaani traveled with a band and frequently played the famous Ek Pyar Ka Nahgma hai on the violin by the age of ten.

His film journey began in 1987 when he assisted music composers K Chakravarthy and C Rajamani in a film which had his father's brother - V Vijayendra Prasad - as the screenwriter.

Since the release of SS Rajamouli's films Baahubali and RRR, MM Keeravaani's music became popular all across the country. Now with the kind of global attention RRR has received, he is already an international craze.

