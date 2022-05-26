Raveena Tandon on Hindi vs south films: There’s no competition or comparison, we are all one industry

Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of her latest film KGF 2, which not only managed to set the cash registers ringing but also started a debate about Hindi vs south films.

KGF 2 and RRR, both were storms at the box office, eclipsing the Hindi films which released alongside. People started comparing the two industries and asking what are south films getting right. On this, Tandon says, “I don’t think so, it’s just a phase in every industry. In the south also, they try to make different kind of films, and the same goes for our Mumbai industry. You hear about every Hindi film that has released, but you don’t hear about every south film that has released. You hear only about the super successful south films, you don’t hear of every Friday when one south film must be releasing. We don’t know the fate of the film.”

The 47-year-old adds that all this chatter is ‘overhyped’ about what is right and wrong with which industry. “Everything is right till it just goes right. We are aware of every Hindi film is my logic. Our ratio of counting success or a flop is that. Even KGF and RRR are ballpark figures. When you compare two Hindi films’ business only, our films have also done that well. Maybe one-two other Hindi films will become super duper hits, there’s no comparison, there’s no competition,” asserts Tandon, who played the role of Ramika Sen in KGF 2.

The actor is optimistic, and chooses to look at it as one film industry. She explains, “Let’s first count it as an Indian film. If our audiences are pan India, then what North, South, East West divide?”

Tandon confesses that KGF 2 has done ‘much more and beyond expectations’, and is thankful. “It feels amazing to see your work getting appreciated,” she ends.