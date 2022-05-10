Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon recalls taking a stand when media fat-shamed her, Aishwarya Rai post-delivery: 'She just had a baby'
Raveena Tandon recalls taking a stand when media fat-shamed her, Aishwarya Rai post-delivery: 'She just had a baby'

Actor Raveena Tandon took a stand for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she was getting fat-shamed after her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birth in 2011.
Raveena Tandon on taking a stand for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Published on May 10, 2022 07:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of her last film KGF Chapter 2. In a new interview, Raveena recalled the time when media fat-shamed Raveena Tandon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan post pregnancy. She added that she took a stand for her because they were doing so ‘just after she had a baby’. Also Read: Raveena Tandon celebrates KGF Chapter 2 success with a surprise party from daughter Rasha. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faced fat-shaming after she gave birth to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. At that time, Raveena came forward in Aishwarya's support and tweeted, “Everyone's  body type is different, if she’s taking time is OK. Its her space, its her obligation to her child first. Instead of some portions of the media, who decide what and when Ash should do with herself and her baby? shallow and double standards, wonder if they’d do the same?”

In a new interview with Goodtimes', Raveena recalled the time when Aishwarya was getting shamed for gaining weight. She said, “There was a time when I had put on a lot of weight after I just delivered my son. And I remember, I started working after that and there was a press conference and that time they were fat-shaming me, they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai and I stood up for her at that time and I said she just had a baby.”

She added, “So at a press conference a journalist said, ‘Aray Raveena ji aap kitni moti ho gayi hain, aap kya mast cheez hua karti thi or ab aap reality show kar rahi hain (Raveena ji you have gained so much weight, you used to be a big thing back then and now you are doing these reality shows)’. I told him ‘dekhiye bhaisahab motapa toh ghat jayega lekin aapki surat kaise badal payegi (I told him that my fat will go away but how will you change your face)?’"

Raveena's KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018. The second part that released on April 14 marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

