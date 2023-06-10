Real subjects move me more: MK Shivaaksh

After completing Dhul and “one-take film” Mokhali, MK Shivaaksh, an emerging actor, writer and director, will be shooting portions for his third feature film in Ayodhya. MK Shivaaksh

The 30-year-old was in Lucknow recently from where he went to Ayodhya for a recce.

“Incidentally, this is the second project that I will be shooting in the region. In 2017, I was an assistant director for a film, Game of Ayodhya (2017), that we shot in Ayodhya and Lucknow. Then I directed a private number, Sirf Yogi Hai, before the last Uttar Pradesh elections,” he says.

Shivaaksh and his team have already completed a portion of their upcoming venture, which is based on the Godhra train burning incident. “We have completed around 30% of the shoot in Vadodara, Surat, Godhra and Mumbai. We have around 7-8 days of shoot in Ayodhya that we intend to shoot as the monsoon recedes. The groundwork has been already done.”

After graduating he moved from Patna to Mumbai in 2014. “As a kid, I was into dancing and, thus, became a choreographer. I was training students in Patna and Ranchi. In Mumbai, I took it up professionally and even choreographed for some South movies and other projects for which I got money, but not credits. Then I started assisting in films and directed multiple music videos, featuring in three of them.”

He has written-directed two short films, Infantry (2023) and the yet to release Dhaaga, in which he has acted as well.

“I have completed two feature films. I shot for Dhul in Rajasthan and Gujarat. It’s an agriculture-based film on the issue of minimum support price (MSP). It got featured in some film festivals but it yet to hit the screens. My next was Mokhali that was shot in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur with NSD (National School Drama) actors. The film is based on a real incident that happened in 1980 and touches the subject of casteism. The unique thing about the film is that it’s a one-take film so it took a long time to complete the prep up.”

On his choice of subjects, he says, “Somehow, real incidents and human-interest stories attract me. It does need a lot of research and hard work but I love the challenges. All my films are on real subjects were shot in real locations. For my ongoing films, too, we’ve been researching for the last five years.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail