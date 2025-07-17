Reddit has field day roasting The Po Po song from Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur's Son Of Sadaar 2: ‘Childhood destroyed’

After receiving flak for the song Pehla Tu, Son of Sardaar 2 makers have released another rehashed version of the Son of Sardaar song Po Po. The internet is having yet another field day joking about the dance steps and further criticising the makers for “ruining” the original version. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's stills from The Po Po song.

The Po Po song from Son Of Sardaar 2

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared the video of The Po Po Song from Son of Sardaar 2. The song features the whole cast, with focus on Ajay and Mrunal. Sharing the song, he wrote, “We weren’t messing bro…. it is THE SONG bro!!! #ThePoPoSong Out Now: Link in bio #SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas this 25th of July! #SardaarIsBack #SOS2.”

The reimagined track features vocals by Guru Randhawa, music by Tanishk Bagchi, and lyrics by Armaan Sharma. Guru also features in the video alongside Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Mrunal, Ajay, and others.

While the song does see Ajay moving his legs to the beat, the hook step didn’t impress the internet. One of the comments read, “What is the step bro?” Another wrote, “He needs to hire a better choreographer.” Another comment read, “What are these absurd dance steps?”

Many internet users also thought it was an “insult to the original version” and wrote, “Oh god! This abysmal garbage. They have ruined amazing songs. First Son of Sardaar, now Po Po. No god, I don’t want to see my childhood memories get destroyed.” Another wrote, “Yuckk! Why do they all want to ruin the original song—I really don’t understand.” Another said, “Please someone pour me Gangajal, what did I just see?” One user commented, “Ajay’s dancing looks more like warm-up stretches, so this step might be his moonwalk.” Another comment read, “They just made me cry.”

The original song featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha, with Salman Khan making a special appearance—something that became one of the highlights. Even though the song didn’t feature extraordinary dance steps, it became a chartbuster at the time.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, the action comedy is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The film stars Ajay, Mrunal, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles alongside Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Chunky Panday, and Kubbra Sait in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 25 July.