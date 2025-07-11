Ajay Devgn reacts to 'finger step' in Son Of Sardaar 2 song, Mrunal Thakur calls it ‘mental workout’: Aap shukar karo…

The internet had a field day after seeing Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s dance step in the film's track Pehla Tu. The duo attended the trailer launch event of Son of Sardaar 2 in Mumbai, during which Ajay finally reacted to the memes being made about his step — and left everyone in splits with his response. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's still from Son of Sardar song Pehla Tu.

Ajay Devgn replies to criticism over 'finger step' in Son Of Sardaar 2 track

When asked about the dance move where Ajay and Mrunal hold hands and stick their fingers out to the lyrics of the song, Ajay said, "I don't know about people. But I will tell you — aap log mera mazak uda rahe ho, lekin mere liye yeh bhi karna bahut mushkil hai. Woh maine kar diya, uska aap log shukar kariye (I don’t know about others, but while you may be making fun of me, even doing this much was really difficult for me. Be thankful I managed to do that much)."

Ajay's response had the media in splits. Mrunal further quipped, "So, actually it looks very easy but when you do it yourself, you’ll understand that it’s actually a big mental workout."

As soon as the romantic track Pehla Tu was released, fans couldn't help but cringe at the hook step, which involved only Ajay and Mrunal’s fingers. Many internet users also pointed out the bizarre choice of location — where the duo’s characters are seen dancing and romancing in the middle of a graveyard.

About Son Of Sardaar 2

Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the action-comedy film also stars Ravi Kishan, late Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. The trailer of the film showed Ajay and Mrunal on a mission to get someone close to them married which leads to action and drama in the story. However, many fans complaint that the trailer lacked the comedy that Son Of Sardaar had and many even missed Sonakshi Sinha in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 25.