Reddit thinks Raha looks like baby Kareena Kapoor, has eyes of great-grandfather Raj Kapoor. See post

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance with their daughter Raha Kapoor on Christmas. As soon as pictures and videos of Raha Kapoor were shared on social media platforms, people started commenting on who she resembled most. While many of them thought she resembles Ranbir's father, late Rishi Kapoor, several of them also compared her with Raj Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. (Also Read | The annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch pic is here: Raha looks for Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar brings new girlfriend along) (L-R) Raha Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, baby Kareena Kapoor and late Raj Kapoor.

Fans wonder if Raha looks like her aunt or great-grandfather

A person shared a post on Reddit with a picture collage of Raj Kapoor and Raha's eyes. The caption read, "Those Raj Kapoor eyes - Raha Kapoor." A fan commented, "Rishi Kapoor himself had similarly coloured eyes as Raj Kapoor when he was a child which changed as he grew older."

In another post, a fan shared a collage of Raha and Kareena Kapoor's childhood photos. The caption read, "Kareena's childhood pics and Raha!!" A person wrote, "It’s so weird because Ranbir looks more like his mother while his sister is totally the Kapoor. Raha looks more like the Kapoors than her own father, Ranbir. The way the genetics works is amazing."

People think Raha looks like Rishi

Another person said, "Raha resemble Alia mama, Rishi dadaji (grandfather) and Kareena bua (aunt)." A comment read, "Ranbir's eyebrows, Alia's round face, blue eyes from great grand father and charm of OG queen Kareena." "This is cute. Her child is the cutest version of Kareena," read a comment.

Ranbir and Alia pose with Raha

Ranbir and Alia posed with their 13-month-old for the paparazzi on Monday afternoon when they arrived for the Kapoor family's Christmas brunch. Raha, who turned one on November 6, was dressed in a white and pink frock with a reindeer on the front and a pair of red shoes. Ranbir carried the baby in his arms with Alia by their side. The couple also thanked the media for their wishes as Raha made her "paparazzi debut".

Alia recently said about not revealing Raha's face

Last month, Alia Bhatt had talked about keeping Raha's face from getting splashed across social media. "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old," she had said at an event as quoted by news agency PTI.

