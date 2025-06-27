Rekha twirls, gets Anil Kapoor to dance, enjoys selfie moment with AR Rahman at Umrao Jaan screening. Watch

Ahead of its re-release, the makers of Umrao Jaan hosted a special screening in Mumbai, which turned into a star-studded affair. And the film's leading lady, Rekha, stole the show as she was seen in high spirits, dancing to her iconic steps from the film and even getting Anil Kapoor to join her on the red carpet. Also read: Rekha hugs Tabu, poses with paparazzi at Umrao Jaan screening. Watch Rekha's classic film Umrao Jaan is all set to re-release in theatres on June 27.(AFP/Instagram)

The night was made even more special with Rekha’s candid moments, such as posing for a selfie with music maestro AR Rahman.

Rekha's charm shines at Umrao Jaan screening

The screening of the classic film was held in Mumbai on Thursday night. The 1981 cult classic will be re-released in theatres on June 27.

At the screening, Rekha commanded attention in an opulent ivory and gold ensemble, capturing the essence of her iconic character from the film. The attire was adorned with intricate embroidery and traditional jewellery.

Rekha's red carpet moments from the Umrao Jaan screening are taking over social media. In one video, Rekha is seen twirling, nostalgically recalling her iconic dance steps from the classic film.

In another video, Anil Kapoor is seen coming to greet her with folded hands and a warm hug, following which she makes him twirl and dance with her. Anil graciously joins her in the impromptu gesture. The moment was met with huge cheer from the photographers present at the screening. They later posed together on the red carpet.

Rekha's meeting with AR Rahman at the red carpet turned into a fun moment as they playfully posed together for a selfie, capturing the joy of the evening.

Rekha was also seen having some sweet moments with the paparazzi. The actor made her way to sit in the middle of the entire group of photographers at the event and smiled for a picture along with them.

About Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan was restored by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. Set in the 19th century, the film traces Amiran’s (Rekha) arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah. It is considered by many as one of the best films in Rekha's career. The film is directed by Muzaffar Ali

.