Renee Sen says her bond with mom Sushmita Sen has changed since acting debut

Renee Sen has said that her relationship with her mother, actor Sushmita Sen, has changed now that they are in the same field of work. The 20-year-old made her acting debut with Suttabaazi, a short film that debuted on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year.

Speaking with a leading daily about Sushmita Sen, Renee Sen said, "My mom is really relaxed. She values discipline but we--Alisah and I--have our own space. She gives us that. She doesn’t pressurise us in any way. She is really motivating. I am so happy I can talk to her. Our relationship has changed now that we are in the same field."

Renee added that she's aware of how different her and Sushmita's journeys are in the industry. "I have been in my mom’s shoes but I haven’t stayed there for long. Facing the camera is not easy. There are so many things to be taken care of. I have realised that wanting to be an actor and to actually become one are totally different things. You can be having a really bad day but you just can't let that show in your work. I really got to learn a lot of things," she added.

Renee also spoke about Rohman Shawl, Sushmita's boyfriend. "There are times when Rohman uncle shares his experiences with us, we have discussions with Alisah, we talk about things happening around us. We all have a fun equation. It's all relaxed and happy. We try out new cuisines and new restaurants together," Renee said.

Also read: Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen on social media trolls: 'People will always have things to say'

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Renee opened up about her family's reaction to her short film. She said that while Sushmita was emotional, Rohamn was very happy for Renee. Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and her sister Alisah in 2010.