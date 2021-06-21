Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee on 'Rohman uncle's reaction' to her acting debut: 'He won't say much'

Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee Sen, has said that getting work on her own merit helps her 'sleep at night', because if she succeeds with the help of her mother, that success would not be hers. Renee made her acting debut with Suttabaazi, a short film that debuted on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year.

In an interview, Renee Sen said that her mother Sushmita Sen was 'in tears' after watching the film, and was 'very supportive' even when Renee told her that she'd have to smoke for the film. Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and her sister Alisah in 2010.

Renee told Bollywood Bubble, "When I turned 18, my mom told me one thing: 'From today, all your successes and failures are yours'. There were days, yes, when I thought I want to take the easy way out, but it's really not worth it."

About her family's reaction to the film, She said, "Alisah (sister) will tell me, 'you're growing up now, I'm so happy'. But seriously, she has a really balanced view for everything. She won't get too excited, or too disappointed. In her heart, I don't know what's happening. She may be jumping and all of that... Rohman uncle (Sushmita's boyfriend) also, even with him, he won't say much, but when he says (something), it really means a lot. He was really happy as well."

Renee said that for the first 10 years of her career, she will 'have to ask for work', and that contrary to popular belief, she hasn't received a barrage of offers after her debut.

Earlier, Renee in an interview with Hindustan Times had talked about her privilege, adding that she will ‘never take it for granted’. She had said, “I’m not running away from my surname. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and the love I’m getting is because of my mother, the kind of work she has done. But I’m not taking the pressure or else I won’t be able to do a single day’s job. And, I’ll never take it for granted, nor will I allow anybody else to take it for granted.”