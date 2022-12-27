Renuka Shahane on not understanding auditions: It’s a cold way of doing things, you get half-baked knowledge

Renuka Shahane is rarely seen on the big screen, but when she does, she makes sure her roles takes the centre stage. The 56-year-old, who recently portrayed the role of Vicky Kaushal’s mother in Govinda Naam Mera tells us that she is indeed “very picky” when it comes to performing on the silver screen, as she is here to make a difference.

“The fact is that whatever roles are offered to me, I do want them to make a difference in the script. It’s not the length that actually decides (if I’ll do the film), but the fact that whether the film can be made or not without that character. It has to be consequential to either the plot or the character that arcs on the emotions. In that sense, yes, I’m choosy,” she confesses.

Shedding light on other factors that count, Shahane adds that it also depends on the people she likes to collaborate with. “You spend so much time and invest so much on a particular subject and if it doesn’t see the light of day then you feel shattered. So, whoever you are working with has to see the project through,” says the actor, adding that she doesn’t pay much heed to things like which production house or banner is backing the film.

However, one thing that the Tribhanga director is still not able to wrap her head around is the audition process, and instead, she prefers frequent interactions with the directors that ultimately help in bagging and understanding the role.

“For me, as an actor, it’s very important to build a character. And that evolves through discussions with directors and then you get to a certain point, which doesn’t really happen during an audition. They (auditions) are very raw and too many things are not told about the character. Directors are not even there to direct you. I just feel it is a cold way of doing things,” says Shahane.

Citing an example of working with director Shashank Khaitan on her latest web film, the actor asserts, “Shashank did take my reading, and it wasn’t an audition as such. But, he wanted me to read out the script with my input. The moment he tells me what he wants, it’s easier for me to build the character, emote and give what is expected of me.”

Shahane will next be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress with Anushka Sharma. Talking further on the process of auditions, she reveals that she met film’s director Prosit Roy a couple of times before even going to the point of look test.

“I had conversations and we were talking about the character, and it really helps. So, when you go on the set, it is easier to get into the skin of the character. Whereas, in auditions, you get half-baked knowledge which is not satisfying. That’s the reason why I have not cracked them yet,” she concludes.