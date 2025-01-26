Republic Day 2025: 5 patriotic films to watch on OTT and celebrate India's precious milestone

Republic Day 2025: As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day today on January 26, you can be a part of the celebration even while sitting at home. We suggest five patriotic Hindi films that you can stream to stir the patriot within. (Also Read – Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh, Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, late Pankaj Udhas among recipients this year) Republic Day 2025: Stream Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.

Lagaan

Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 historical sports drama remains the gold standard of patriotic films in India. The film kickstarted the journey of Aamir Khan Productions and starred the actor as Bhuvan, a village boy who brings the entire community together to oppose the imposition of heavy lagaan (taxes) by the British Raj during pre-Independence India. He assembles a cricket team to go up against the seasoned British cricket team as part of a deal to waive off the lagaan. The film starred Gracy Singh as the leading lady. It was even nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at the Academy Awards the following year but failed to bring the Oscar home. Lagaan is streaming on Netflix India.

Aamir Khan not only played the lead role in Lagaan but also produced it.

Rang De Basanti

Another Aamir Khan-starrer, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2006 cult film, remains a favourite too. It revolves around a group of carefree young boys who demand justice and accountability from the defence minister after their friend, an Indian Air Force pilot, dies in a plane crash, thanks to the politician's corrupt practices. The ensemble consisted of Aamir, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Waheeda Rahman, and R Madhavan, among others. Rang De Basanti is streaming on Netflix India.

Chak De India

Shimit Amin's 2007 sports drama revolves around a disgraced former hockey player who seeks to redeem himself by coaching India's amateur girls hockey team. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the movie launched several new talents, including Vidya Malvade and Sagarika Ghatge. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Chak De! India was written by Jaideep Sahni. It's streaming on Prime Video India.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Chak De! India.

Raazi

Meghna Gulzar's 2018 coming-of-age espionage thriller starred Alia Bhatt as Sehmat, the daughter of a Kashmiri spy who's married off to a Pakistani soldier in order to spy on them for a potential military conspiracy the Pakistani army is planning against India. The film, co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures, also starred Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Soni Razdan, among others. It's streaming on Prime Video India.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Raazi.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah.

Vishnuvardhan made his directorial debut with this biographical drama, which was released directly on Prime Video India in 2021. Backed by Dharma Productions, it starred Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil War martyr Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his wife.