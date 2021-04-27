Rhea Chakraborty prays for power and strength on Hanuman Jayanti: 'Give us your blessings to heal'

Rhea Chakraborty has offered a prayer on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The actor, taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, shared a picture of the Hanuman Chalisa held in her hand, and prayed for power and strength to 'withstand this misery'.

"Give us the power to fight this storm , Give us the strength to withstand this misery Give us your blessings to heal . Jai Bajrangbali," she captioned the picture.

The Chehre star has been using her social media account to mobilise resources as the country grapples with the second wave of the pandemic. Last week, she came forward to offer help. Sharing a post on her Instagram Stories, Rhea had said, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength.”

On Monday, the actor hailed the efforts of the frontline workers who are helping fight the pandemic. "Let's go Mumbai !,Grateful to the Covid warriors ( frontline workers ) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe , be kind .. United we stand .. Love and strength to all of us ! May God bless us," she said.

Rhea has been away from the limelight following the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused of abetting his suicide and money laundering by his family. In September, she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. She was accused of procuring and buying drugs for the actor. She was later released on bail.

Rhea will soon appear in Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Speaking about her absence in the promotions, Chehre's producer Anand Pandit had told Indian Express, "I don’t want to take undue advantage of her situation for the commercial benefit of my film. That’s why we decided that for the second poster, we won’t mention her name. She’s gone through enough turmoil in her life, and we didn’t want to add more ripples. We got her into the picture, only when she was comfortable."

