Rhea Chakraborty reacts as she gets her passport back after 5 years: ‘Ready for my chapter 2'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is reacting after holding her Indian passport in her hands after a gap of 5 years. The actor's passport was seized by the central law enforcement and intelligence agency in connection with the 2020 drugs case linked to the late actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After the Bombay High Court directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return the actor's passport, Rhea was given back her official document. (Also read: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reveals he defended the family pro bono in Sushant Singh Rajput case despite threats) Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of her Indian passport.

Rhea gets back her passport

Rhea took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a picture of her passport and wrote in the caption, “Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! (flight and folded hands emoticons). Satyameva Jayate.”

Reactions to her post

Reacting to the post, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Elvish Yadav commented, “Finally.” Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Akhtar commented with red heart emoticons. An internet user commented, “No amount of apology will suffice for what she has gone through. More power to you. This country will suffer for the way it treats its women.” Another said, “So so happy for you Rhea ❤️🤗 You showed tremendous resilience and patience through testing times 👏 Cheering you all the way to thrive and succeed in ur #Chapter2. Onwards and upwards.”

For the unversed, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, 2020, along with her brother and others, on allegations of financing and procuring drugs for Sushant's consumption. The case followed a complaint by Sushant’s father, which led to a wider investigation into drug use within the film industry. The Bombay High Court granted Rhea bail in October 2020. She was granted bail in October 2020. However, the court had imposed a condition that her passport would remain in NCB's custody. She was also required to seek permission from the trial court every time she needed to travel abroad.