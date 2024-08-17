Rhea Chakraborty rides pillion on rumoured boyfriend Nikhil Kamath's bike; internet asks why isn't she wearing helmet

Actor Rhea Chakraborty started her weekend with her rumoured boyfriend, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath. Several pictures and videos of the duo were shared on social media platforms on Saturday. (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty on life after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: I am not acting in films) Rhea Chakraborty was seen with rumoured boyfriend Nikhil Kamath.

Rhea steps out with Nikhil Kamath

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Rhea rode pillion on Nikhil Kamath's bike in Mumbai. For the outing, Rhea wore a cropped rust top under a denim jacket and purple pants. She wore a mask on her face, carried a bag and opted for sandals. The actor wore her hair in a ponytail but didn't wear helmet.

Internet asks about her helmet

Nikhil was seen in a black jacket and shorts. He, too, wore a face mask and a helmet. Rhea seemingly chatted with him as he rode the bike. Reacting to the video, a person asked, "Helmet? Any special rule for her?" A comment read, "Pillion rider doesn't require a helmet?" An Instagram user said, "Just because it is Rhea, no helmet needed?"

What Rhea said about Chapter 2

Last month, Rhea made her podcast debut with Chapter 2. In it, she had said, “Everybody knows my ‘chapter one’, or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a ‘chapter two’. I want to say that it is ok to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change.”

Rhea was earlier in a relationship with Sushant

Rhea was subjected to intense media scrutiny following the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020. She was arrested in September 2020 in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant’s death. She was granted bail in October 2020. Earlier this year, in March, a special court in Mumbai, designated under the NDPS Act, permitted Rhea to travel abroad with her family for a short holiday in Thailand.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. While the Mumbai police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started a probe, his father, in July 2020, lodged a complaint with Bihar police alleging Rhea and her family had abetted his suicide.