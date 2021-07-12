Rhea Chakraborty shares new pic that sums up her motto in life: 'Never give up'. See pic

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday shared a new picture of hers, which gave a peek into her thoughts. Rhea believes in fighting it out and never giving up.

The picture she shared as her Instagram Stories showed Rhea lying on her back on grass, with her face was half covered with a cap. Written on it are the words: "Never give up'.

Rhea Chakraborty's latest post.

After a tough 2020, Rhea has been slowly but surely piecing her life back together. Since March this year, she has been putting up Instagram posts to give fans a look into her life.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, she posted a picture with her mother and wrote: "Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa." In April, she posted a picture of Hanuman Chalisa and wrote: "Give us the power to fight this storm , Give us the strength to withstand this misery. Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali."

On June 14, which marked the first death anniversary of Rhea Chakraborty's late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, she posted a throwback picture of them together and wrote a touching note: "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me."

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika's 6 months birthday with picnic in park; see pics

After the shocking death of Sushant in June last year, Rhea's live went into turmoil. Less than a month after his death, Sushant's father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea accusing her of abetting his suicide and siphoning off his money, a charge she has always denied. Three central agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate - swung into action, looking into three different aspects of the case.

In September that year, the NCB arrested Rhea in connection with its investigation of a drug angle in the death of Sushant. After a month in a Mumbai jail, Rhea was released on bail in October last year.