Richa Chaddha says 'Twitter is stopping certain people from following me', shares proof
Actor Richa Chadha has complained that social media platform Twitter is restricting people from following her. She also shared a screenshot of her own Twitter profile which showed a "pending" button instead of the usual "Follow" or "Following" button on the top.
Richa shared the screenshot and wrote Saturday morning, "Guess what ... @Twitter is stopping certain people from following me. Why though?"
However, many fans responded to her post tweeting that the button was working fine. The fans also posted screenshots with the "Following" button right in its place.
One fan, however, claimed that his request for following her was pending for 18 months. "Same here, pending last 18 months," he tweeted.
Richa often tweets in support of marginalised communities. Many users on the platform claimed that she is a critic of the government and the restrictions on following her could be a result of that.
Also read: Abhinav says all is fine with Rubina now: 'There’s no divorce happening'
On the professional front, Richa has had a string of releases in recent months. ZEE5 film Lahore Confidential to Amazon's film Unpaused and Madam Chief Minister, which became one of the first films to hit theatres post the pandemic induced lockdown, are some examples.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa says Twitter is stopping people from following her, shares proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha says her wedding with Angad was judged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita-Rohman put end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend
- Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi
- Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’
- Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted'
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’
- Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on the biggest difference between Hollywood, Bollywood romantic films
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'
- Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'
- Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox