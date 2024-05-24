Richa Chadha says she opted out of scenes in Kangana Ranaut's Panga as it lacked substance: ‘Somewhere, it went south’
Richa Chadha recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She also played a pivotal role in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.
Richa Chadha never shies away from experimenting with her characters. The actor who has worked in diverse genres once played a crucial role in Kangana Ranaut's sports-drama Panga. Richa, in an interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus revealed that she opted out of scenes in Panga as she felt it lacked substance. (Also read: Richa Chadha says she wants to do ‘classy’ pregnancy photoshoot: Not into any kind of tacky displays)
Richa Chadha recalls opting out of scenes in Panga
Richa, while recalling her experience on working in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama said, "I kind of opted out of a lot of scenes in that one. I was excited about it because I thought the film would be about female athletes, and how the choices are even more in between having a child. But somewhere along the line, it went south, for me. So, I was like, ‘Give me a guest appearance’. I would say that the role had more meat, definitely. It’s not about the supporting part, the small part, the special appearance. None of that really matters to me, because I feel like I hold my own no matter where I am. I'm only worried about building credibility.
She further added, “The parts that are for me, they just come to me. The filmmakers don't see anyone else in those parts. But having said that, those parts are very few.”
About Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! She later acted in Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2. The actor has also been part of all three installments of the Fukrey franchise. She was also praised for her roles in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram-Leela, Section 375 and Madam Chief Minister.
Richa was recently seen in Heeramandi. She portrayed the role of a courtesan in the epic series set in the backdrop of pre-partition India under the British Raj.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail