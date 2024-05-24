Richa Chadha says she opted out of scenes in Kangana Ranaut's Panga as it lacked substance: ‘Somewhere, it went south’

Richa Chadha recalls opting out of scenes in Panga

Richa, while recalling her experience on working in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama said, "I kind of opted out of a lot of scenes in that one. I was excited about it because I thought the film would be about female athletes, and how the choices are even more in between having a child. But somewhere along the line, it went south, for me. So, I was like, ‘Give me a guest appearance’. I would say that the role had more meat, definitely. It’s not about the supporting part, the small part, the special appearance. None of that really matters to me, because I feel like I hold my own no matter where I am. I'm only worried about building credibility.

She further added, “The parts that are for me, they just come to me. The filmmakers don't see anyone else in those parts. But having said that, those parts are very few.”

About Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! She later acted in Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2. The actor has also been part of all three installments of the Fukrey franchise. She was also praised for her roles in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram-Leela, Section 375 and Madam Chief Minister.

Richa was recently seen in Heeramandi. She portrayed the role of a courtesan in the epic series set in the backdrop of pre-partition India under the British Raj.