Richa Chadha slams Bollywood for the way it depicts progressive women: ‘Cigarette jalaya, nightclub chale gaye’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 28, 2025 05:52 PM IST

Richa Chadha has called out the stereotypical portrayal of women who are touted to be ‘progressive’ in Bollywood films. She was last seen in Heeramandi.

Richa Chadha did not mince her words as she talked about the shallow depiction of progressive women on screen. In an interview with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, the actor shared that the so-called progressive woman is shown to be someone who loves smoking, drinking, and partying in nightclubs. (Also read: Richa Chadha reveals Ali Fazal didn't get paternity leave after daughter's birth: It was a miracle his shoot got pushed)

Richa Chadha wants to question the filmmakers whether they know women like the ones they show on screen, in real life.(Photo: Instagram)
Richa Chadha wants to question the filmmakers whether they know women like the ones they show on screen, in real life.(Photo: Instagram)

What Richa said

During the chat, Richa said, “They want to show you as a progressive woman- at least in 2010s-2012s- by smoking. Matlab cigarette jala liya, nightclub mein chale gaye hai. (You light up a cigarette, and then go to a nightclub). You have an existential crisis while looking very hot on the dance floor. Your mascara will run down and that's when you have the existential crisis. The song is of course a chartbuster. I just find these characters so badly written. I want to ask those filmmakers: Do you know women like these? And how do you still know them when you are fifty and this is an early-twenties phenomenon at best. Then everyone gets their sh*t together."

More details

Richa also added, "When they speak of sacrifice? Women already do enough. We make a little child from the calcium in our bones. They derive all the nutrients from your blood. Your hair falls out, your sleep goes for a toss. There's enough sacrifice, we don't need to do more than that. Society should make up for all that…"

Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Taha Shah Badushaah, is available to watch on Netflix. Richa recently turned producer with the film Girls Will Be Girls, a coming-of-age story of a young girl studying in a boarding school in India. The film received positive reviews upon release on Prime Video.

