Ridhi Dogra shares she's taken permission from Shah Rukh Khan not to call him sir: ‘You are Shah Rukh to me’

Ridhi Dogra is appearing in Shah Rukh Khan's next, Jawan, in a small role. The actor shared that she appeared in the film just to work with him as she is a big fan. Ridhi also shared that she took permission from the actor to call him by his first name only, not 'Shah Rukh sir' as she has always thought of him as Shah Rukh. The action film, directed by Atlee, is expected to be released in theatres next month. (Also read: Salman Khan has swag but Shah Rukh Khan is loveable: Ridhi Dogra on working with them in Tiger 3 and Jawan) Ridhi Dogra and Shah Rukh Khan are acting together in Jawan.

She also opened up about how generous the actor was on set even though she did not have a full-fledged role. Calling him a generous co-star, she said he would sit down and do their lines together before scenes. Ridhi stated that his background in theatre and television made him a team player.

Speaking to Connect FM Canada, Ridha shared, "I took a big risk with the film. Some people will say not so good, some people will say okay. I did [Jawan] for the love of Shah Rukh Khan. I did it because I didn't want to let go of that opportunity. I remember I was a fan of his at the age of 10 and I became a fan of his interviews. There has been a generation of actors like me who have grown up on the ideologies Shah Rukh has for himself."

She added, "I've taken permission from him. I told him, I won't call him Shah Rukh sir, you are Shah Rukh to me. I call you Shah Rukh."

Riddhi was last seen in the film Lakadbaggha starring Anshuman Jha and Milind Soman. The actor is known for her roles in the television series Savitri, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Woh Apna Sa as well as the web series Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side, The Married Woman and TVF Pitchers. She even participated in Nach Baliye 6 with her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat. They got divorced in 2019.

Atlee's Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and Yogi Babu. Shah Rukh is rumoured to have a double role in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is making his Bollywood debut as a composer. Jawan will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

