Salman Khan has swag but Shah Rukh Khan is loveable: Ridhi Dogra on working with them in Tiger 3 and Jawan

Actor Ridhi Dogra refuses to take the sole credit for TVF’s Pitchers Season 2, which recently released after a long wait of seven years. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said, “Our whole team knew stakes were high and they did not take the audience for granted.” Sharing her experience of working with the ensemble cast, including Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, Ridhi says, “You cannot fit me in a box. I am happy to work with people who are original. I think what am I being if not original? Everyone can act and be pretty. I too don’t take the audience for granted and say ‘TV has given me fans, I am set!’”Also read: Ridhi Dogra says ‘You can’t be an actor if you are not observant’

Ridhi describes Pitchers as a story of dreamers. When asked what is her dream, the actor says, “Acting is my dream. I am still working on my dreams and I am where I want to be.” While Ridhi is working on her dream, yet another dream of her's – working with Shah Rukh Khan – came true with filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming Jawan. Besides this, Ridhi is also looking forward to 2023 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s big-budget action flick, Tiger 3, and also Asur 2.

“I had a great time during both Tiger 3 and Jawan. Both are big multi-starrer films. When you are involved in such big projects it is like a jigsaw puzzle.” Ridhi feels signing up for big projects isn’t about proving her caliber. “The reason for doing these films isn’t that I feel if I do this certain film then I will be somewhere. I have done these for myself. I personally wanted to work with Maneesh Sharma,” Ridhi said.

Ridhi and Tiger 3 director's friendship goes back a long time. She says, “When I got to know that Maneesh is directing Tiger 3, I wanted to do it. It’s like meeting an old friend. I have never chased a film because I want to work with people. My intention is not to be a part of something bigger than myself. I much rather be part of projects where people will be interested in having me on board.”

All big opportunities open new avenues, but what about the add pressure? Ridhi, who will be seen in supporting roles in both Shah Rukh and Salman Khan-starrer, says, “It’s also scary. These big-budget films, made for these people. I am used to doing a certain quality of work. If I am on a project then I want to take it on my shoulder. It's actually a personal risk to work in Jawan, Tiger 3."

If Ridhi agreed for Tiger 3 because of personal reasons, then what about Jawan? “I have done Jawan for Shah Rukh," she blushes. “I am one of those million people who have been shaped by Shah Rukh. As a 10-year-old I have sat and read his every interview in magazines.” Ridhi also recalls rejecting Jawan immediately. “My initial reaction to Jawan was no. This is because to come in front of him you want to be the best. But the director was kind. He met me twice and convinced me to come on board. I respect Atlee a lot. He is a genius. I am not allowed to talk about the film but I hope to get bigger opportunities beside him,” added the actor.

For Ridhi, Shah Rukh is love. She describes him, “He is everything we all know. After I met him for the first time, I was unable to talk. He would talk to everybody on the sets. And, I was speechless. Even when I was sitting next to him I couldn’t talk to him. I mean where do I start? I cannot normalise him. I would want to keep him as my idol than my friend.”

Being someone who has now worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, when asked how the two differ from each other, Ridhi laughs and says, “There are so many people who worked with both, don’t put me under the bus. Honestly, I spent more time with Shah Rukh than with Salman. I am really nobody to say what’s different. The only difference is that Shah Rukh is from Delhi and Salman is a true Bombay boy. Salman has swag and energy, Shah Rukh is lovable and warm.”

