Ridhi Dogra: You can’t be an actor if you are not observant

There are so many people pretending so much, and I can see through everything. That’s why I chose to sit in my house. That way no one needs to make efforts to fake. That’s what actor Ridhi Dogra’s recent Instagram story read.

When asked about the context, the actor, who is often seen sharing very strong messages on social media, tells us there’s no specific incident behind what she posts but a general observation of people.

“I strongly feel that you can’t be an actor if you are not observant. So these posts are my observations about the surroundings. I am a very intuitive person. I do not jump to conclusions, but I can tell when someone is being real,” shares Dogra, adding that she is somebody who likes to live in the truth, and that’s why she looks for truth in other people as well.

The Married Woman actor feels that earlier, she used to be more open about sharing her thoughts and opinions but eventually had to cut it down. “I have been told to keep my opinions to myself because they are too strong. Though I do not care about it, everything has very strong implications....and I find it very sad.”

Dogra says the reason she is like that is the way she has grown up. “I can read people through, and that happens because of the way I have grown up. I have always been on my own, ever since I was a child. I have seen a lot of people come and go. So it comes from there. I do not have 3 a.m. friends.”

As a person, she doesn’t like talking about her problems with people, because “that problem will go away but the conversation stays and after some time, people remind you of it.” That’s why, since a very early age in her life, Dogra decided to be there for her friends, but not talk about her problems and multiply them.

“That’s my conditioning. I have become emotionally independent, and when I say that, there is no sadness. That’s how I am as a person,” explains the actor, who is very busy shooting for several projects but cannot disclose anything as of now.

The actor has been independent not just in her personal life but also in her career. Dogra tells us that she has never asked for work from her friends. “I do not like doing that. I do not sit with casting directors to get work. That’s not me. I do not like using people for my benefit. I take up projects that come my way and give my 100 percent to them.” That’s, in fact, how the web happened for her.

She further recalls that after her last show, Wo Apna Sa, she indulged herself in writing. “Once, I was working on a project for a production house, and on the set, I used to sit with the director. One month into the writing process, this director asks me if you have a really good understanding of character and humans. How do you do that? And I told him that’s because I am an actor (laughs). He asked me to show him my past work, and I played a few shots from Wo Apna Sa for him to see. That show was a big hit, and I got a lot of appreciation and awards for it. But when he saw the clips, his reaction to them was ‘This is rubbish. You are way better than this’.That was the point of realization for me. I stopped doing television to push my boundaries. I got Asur, which turned out to be an opportunity for me to learn and unlearn a lot of things. It was almost a fresh start . I did not have any shame in asking questions. I worked hard and gave my best to it,” she wraps up.