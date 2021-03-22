Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche
I have invested in my mind, body and look. Having good looks isn’t enough one has to be mature as well and all these years away from the industry gave me clarity. There are a lot of changes in me and I like my new self,” shares Rimi Sen. Her glamorous and stylish photos popped up on social media recently making netizens take notice of her.
The 39-year-old debuted in films in 2000 and was part of successful films like Dhoom (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). “Earlier, in my career, I was part of many comedy films and not too happy with the work I got. I was disappointed as I didn’t get good opportunities, so I quit acting. Back then, I didn’t have any experience nor options as acting was the only job I knew. I tried but nothing worked out. I got disconnected with Bollywood as I had not done anything memorable. Today, I want to explore possibilities and create content,” says Sen, who produced Budhia Singh – Born to Run in 2016.
“Even today, movies are male-dominated but during my time, films were made for men and women were furniture in them. If women-oriented films were made, they didn’t work. Today, we good content and directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan and others have changed the content. Now, women have much more to do on OTT and stories are character-driven, so age doesn’t matter. Earlier, heroines had a short shelf life. I wasn’t fit back then so, I had an inferiority complex working with other heroines who were so fit. But today things have changed and even 50-plus actors are getting good roles,” she states.
Talking about new look, short hairdo and glam style, she says, even during her heydays, she never craved attention. “All these years, it was not tough to be away from camera. Earlier, I had said that I won’t act anymore but now that I am looking so good and have confidence in myself as a person and an actor, I want to give it another shot. I never thought of acting as a career but as a job, and doing one film after another was a matter of survival for me, never about creative satisfaction. I was a money-making machine back then. In this industry, 99.9% luck matters and pr and lobbying solid hai toh you will make it big. Talent sabse peeche hai. Luck favoured me a lot though my pr was bad. I learnt with age and rediscovered myself. I’ve realised what I want in life. It took me ten years to know I want to do better. So, here I am for my second innings in films. Today, I am more confident of myself and I am fitter than ever before. Do-teen saal aur baaki hain, phir wrinkles aa jaayenge (laughs),” she says with a grin.
Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video message on Twitter after she won the National Award for Best Actress on Monday. She was honoured for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche
Sara Ali Khan drops by at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home, see pics
- Sara Ali Khan paid Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor a visit on Monday. The actor sported a quirky top featuring a few popular Disney characters.
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win
- The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won awards. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) won for best feature film.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted, Hello Charlie cast attends trailer launch
Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’
- Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'
Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut
- As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor
- Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a picture from a family get-together on Sunday night. The photo also featured Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa, Ahaan and Alanna, among others.
Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021
- Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care
Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience
Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'
- Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth. See pics
Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give Boney a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch
- In a video shared online, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch a flight. The actor was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.