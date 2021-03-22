IND USA
“All these years away from the industry gave me clarity. There are a lot of changes in me and I like my new self,” shares Rimi Sen.
Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche

In a straightforward interview, the actor talks about her short Bollywood career, what worked, what didn’t and why she’s back for more.
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:01 PM IST

I have invested in my mind, body and look. Having good looks isn’t enough one has to be mature as well and all these years away from the industry gave me clarity. There are a lot of changes in me and I like my new self,” shares Rimi Sen. Her glamorous and stylish photos popped up on social media recently making netizens take notice of her.

The 39-year-old debuted in films in 2000 and was part of successful films like Dhoom (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). “Earlier, in my career, I was part of many comedy films and not too happy with the work I got. I was disappointed as I didn’t get good opportunities, so I quit acting. Back then, I didn’t have any experience nor options as acting was the only job I knew. I tried but nothing worked out. I got disconnected with Bollywood as I had not done anything memorable. Today, I want to explore possibilities and create content,” says Sen, who produced Budhia Singh – Born to Run in 2016.

“Even today, movies are male-dominated but during my time, films were made for men and women were furniture in them. If women-oriented films were made, they didn’t work. Today, we good content and directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan and others have changed the content. Now, women have much more to do on OTT and stories are character-driven, so age doesn’t matter. Earlier, heroines had a short shelf life. I wasn’t fit back then so, I had an inferiority complex working with other heroines who were so fit. But today things have changed and even 50-plus actors are getting good roles,” she states.

Talking about new look, short hairdo and glam style, she says, even during her heydays, she never craved attention. “All these years, it was not tough to be away from camera. Earlier, I had said that I won’t act anymore but now that I am looking so good and have confidence in myself as a person and an actor, I want to give it another shot. I never thought of acting as a career but as a job, and doing one film after another was a matter of survival for me, never about creative satisfaction. I was a money-making machine back then. In this industry, 99.9% luck matters and pr and lobbying solid hai toh you will make it big. Talent sabse peeche hai. Luck favoured me a lot though my pr was bad. I learnt with age and rediscovered myself. I’ve realised what I want in life. It took me ten years to know I want to do better. So, here I am for my second innings in films. Today, I am more confident of myself and I am fitter than ever before. Do-teen saal aur baaki hain, phir wrinkles aa jaayenge (laughs),” she says with a grin.

OTT
