Riteish Deshmukh turns fanboy on meeting Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez on Raja Shivaji sets: 'Still pinching myself'

Barcelona football legend and World Cup winner Xavi Hernandez recently paid a special visit to the sets of Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. Xavi was accompanied by his friends and family. Riteish Deshmukh met Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez on the sets of his film.(Instagram)

Xavi meets Riteish Deshhmukh

As per a press note, The former FC Barcelona captain spent over two hours on location, taking a detailed round of the massive, intricately designed sets that recreate the glorious era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Riteish also took to Instagram and thanked Xavi for taking time off his schedule to visit his sets. "Still pinching myself! A huge thank you to the legendary @xavi and the gracious @nuriacunillera81 for visiting the set of our film 'Raja Shivaji' with your wonderful friends and family. It was truly an honor to host you--your presence lit up our day. The cast and crew were absolutely thrilled, and I was personally overjoyed to meet someone I've admired for so long," he posted.

"Your humility is as extraordinary as your achievements on the pitch. My kids haven't stopped smiling since, and neither have I. Wishing you, Nuria, and your beautiful family all the happiness in the world. Gratitude, respect, and lots of love - Riteish Deshmukh," Riteish added.

About Raja Shivaji

Presented by Jio Studios, made under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh.

Excited about helming the film Raja Shivaji, Riteish in a statement earlier said, "In the annals of history, there emerges a figure who transcends mere mortal existence--a legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valour, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries." Riteish is not only directing the film but also starring in the film.