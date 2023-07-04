Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer live updates: Fans spot Ananya Panday as she dances with Ranveer Singh
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan have come together for an extravagant Karan Johar film, trailer of which was unveiled on Monday. Check out all the live updates about the film's trailer.
Follow all the updates here:
Alia on shooting for Tum Kya Mile post pregnancy
Hours after the trailer dropped, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories for a short AMA session with fans. When asked about her experience of shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile post pregnancy, Alia shared a picture of herself from the shoot in Kashmir. Along with it, she wrote, "This was from the last day of shoot... I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy... but I am very grateful and feel privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding."
Fans react to Ananya Panday's cameo in trailer
Some eagle-eyed fans spotted Ananya Panday in the trailer and believe she is dancing alongside Ranveer Singh. Sharing the screenshot of Ananya’s alleged cameo in a song, a person tweeted, “Ananya and Ranveer? Bye”.

Ranveer has been singing Tum Kya Mile ever since it was recorded
Alia Bhatt revealed during an AMA session post the trailer release that Ranveer Singh has been singing Tum Kya Mile all the time, ever since it was created by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.
Watch the RRKPK trailer once again
The Rocky Aur Rani trailer brought back Ranveer and Alia's hit pairing after Gully Boy and Jaya Bachchan back to the small screen after long.
Anurag Kashyap is impressed with RRKPK trailer
“This looks so much fun. Totally unexpected…songs aur teaser dekha tha toh aisa nahi laga tha (I didn't feel the same after watching songs and teaser),” Anurag Kashyap wrote in reaction to Somen Mishra's post on Instagram.
Film industry hails RRKPK trailer
Several filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala, Raj Mehta to actors Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many others have praised Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer.
Mouni Roy gives Brahmastra co-star Alia a special shoutout
Mouni Roy wrote about the trailer on Instagram, “Oh my god!!!!! Sucha blast can only imagine what the movie is gonna be like Congratulations already @ranveersingh @karanjohar @apoorva 1972 & my dearest A @aliaabhatt Khela hobei hobe.”
Karan Johar says Ranveer and Alia Bhatt are new SRK-Kajol
Karan had cast Shah Rukh and Kajol in his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He says Ranveer and Alia are also friends and that is the result of their successful chemistry.
Shamita Shetty reacts after mention in RRKPK trailer
Shamita reacted to Karan Johar's Instagram post about the trailer, saying "Lovin it!!!! (heart emojis) can’t wait to watch it!!!! @karanjohar all d best."
Know more about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer shows two very opposite Rocky and Rani, played by Alia Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, respectively, coming up with an idea of making a 'switch'.
Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer here.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan is finally out.
Does Rani Mukerji have a cameo in RRKPK?
Karan Johar had shared this picture with Rani Mukerji few days back. The name of Alia's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is also Rani. It remains to be seen if Rani has a cameo in Karan's new film.
Shah Rukh Khan had praised the film teaser
Shah Rukh Khan had praised the film teaser. He had written on Instagram, “Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle (Yash Johar) must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only you can do. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew.”
Dharmendra's BTS glimpse from set
Last month, Dharmendra had shared a behind-the-scene picture from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets. The veteran actor plays Rocky's (Ranveer Singh) grandfather in the film.
Watch RRKPK song Tum Kya Mile before the trailer arrives
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channeled Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol in the first song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Watch here.
Had you noticed this plot reveal?
If one looks closely at new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre Kahaani stills, they can find a major plot twist in the pictures of Dharmendra and Shabana.
Trailer to be out at noon
The much-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer will be unveiled on Monday at noon.
Tum Kya Mile had landed into a controversy
Tum Kya Mile singer Shreya Ghoshal had responded to Karan Johar's post in which he called himself, Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya a 'dream team' but she had deleted it.
Alia Bhatt shot Tum Kya Mile four months after Raha's birth
Watch Alia Bhatt talk about shooting for Tum Kya Mile with Ranveer Singh in Kashmir, four months after she gave birth to daughter Raha.
Ranveer Singh's pocket friendly version of Tum Kya Mile
Ranveer Singh has shared a funny video of himself as he teased Alia Bhatt's recent clip from the beach lip-syncing to their song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Alia and Ranveer's pics from RRKPK are enough to hype up the film
Karan Johar had shared new stills from the film with the caption: “Ishq ne kaha mausam ki suni hai… ishq ne mausam banaya hai (love has never listened to weather, love is actually behind making the mood of the weather).”
Internet not happy with Rocky Aur Rani's first look test
Karan Johar gave fans a peek inside the first look test of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but those on social media called it 'disappointing'.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's latest romantic stills
As we eagerly await the trailer, director Karan Johar has increased our excitement by sharing the latest stills from the film, setting the internet on fire.