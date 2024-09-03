Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and more stars help veteran actor Rehana Sultan for heart treatment amid financial distress

Rehana Sultan, a veteran actor, recently underwent cardiac valve replacement surgery due to severe breathing issues. She currently lives in Mumbai with her brother and has been facing a significant financial crisis, which was causing delays in her treatment. However, Ashoke Pandit, the president of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association), confirmed in an interview with The Indian Express that Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar, and Ramesh Taurani have stepped forward to provide financial assistance to the National Film Award-winning actor. (Also read: Ashoke Pandit demands CBI inquiry into Vishal's allegations of bribery at CBFC; ministry orders probe) Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar backed Rehana Sultan's medical treatment.

IFTDA supports Rehana Sultan's medical treatment

While speaking about Rehana's treatment amid financial woes, Ashoke stated that, “Rehana Sultan has been in touch with me for quite some time and she has not been well. She had a cardiac issue, she had valves in her heart and there was some problem in that. She started feeling very unwell around three days back. So, her brother Rishabh Sharma called me and told me that she was in a serious problem and that he had to admit her to a hospital. He also informed me that they had financial issues due to which her treatment was getting delayed.”

The IFTDA president-film producer also mentioned that due to IFTDA's intervention, the hospital fast-tracked her treatment. He also shared that the doctors at the hospital, Dr. Namjoshi and Dr. Sharma, started her treatment without any prepayment.

Rohit Shetty, others give financial aid to Rehana Sultan

He said, “Meanwhile I called up Rohit Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Javed Akhtar sahab, Rajen Sahani, Sunil Bohra and Vipul Shah, television producer Rajan Shahi and they immediately transferred money into the hospital’s account for her treatment and procedure. Funds came in immediately and her valve replacement surgery was carried out yesterday. She is doing well, but she is in the ICU and will be under doctors’ observation for a few more days. Rohit Shetty was out of town, Ramesh ji was at the Golden Temple, Sunil Bohra was also in Rajasthan but they all helped immediately.”

About Rehana Sultan

Rehana, aged 74, is well-known for her first major role in the movie Dastak (1970), for which she won the National Film Award for Best Female actor. She graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and is also recognized for her daring performance in the movie Chetna (1970).