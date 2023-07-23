Rohit Shetty is a proud dad as son Ishaan starts journey at Central Film School, Ranveer Singh reacts

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is a proud father as his son Ishaan Shetty has enrolled in the Central Film School in London. He will be following in the footsteps of his father and joining the film industry in future. Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with his son as he dropped him off. Also read: Rohit Shetty injures himself during shooting of Indian Police Force in Hyderabad Rohit Shetty's son Ishaan joins film school in London.

Rohit Shetty's son joins Central Film School

The photo featured Rohit and Ishaan posing in front of the popular film school. The father-son duo twinned in all-black outfits. Sharing the photo, Rohit wrote in the caption, “From dropping him to a play school to a film school… Time flies.”

Celebs react to Rohit Shetty's post

Soon after the photo was shared, several celebs congratulated Rohit. In the comment section, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Wow! Amazing! God bless!” “Oh wow! Wishing him all the best” said Shilpa Shetty. R Madhavan added, “All the very very best. He will make you proud.” While Anupam Kher commented, “Good luck,” Rahul Vaidya called the director, “Great father.”

Rohit Shetty is the son of actor-action choreographer MB Shetty. Rohit is best known for the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe of films. He had also directed other films including Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Dilwale (2015), Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Rohit Shetty on son's future

Talking about his son, Rohit had told Rediff in 2013, “I think he (Ishaan) enjoys the fact that his dad is a director; he keeps telling everyone that he is Rohit Shetty’s son! Ishaan’s six and quite filmy… much more than I am. He’s a bigger show off too. I think he’s quite settled on his career choice -- he says he’s going to become an actor or a director when he grows up.”

“He should be happy in whatever he is doing - even if it is not related to the industry. I just want him to be a good human being. I want him to be successful in life,” also said the director.

Rohit Shetty's last film was Cirkus, which did not work at the box office. It starred Ranveer Singh in dual roles. Rohit had previously admitted to the failure of his film and clarified that he wasn't hurt or disappointed by the outcome. The filmmaker will be soon marking his web series debut with Indian Police Force. It has Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

