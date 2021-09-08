Saba Ali Khan shares old family pic of Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans show love on ‘Iggy Potter’

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba has shared an unseen picture of her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan and actor Amrita Singh. It is from the time when he was an infant.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Muchkin madness....contd. NO guesses..needed? #motherlove #son #purelove.” The picture showed Amrita about to kiss her son, Ibrahim.

Many fans reacted to the post. Some wrote ‘Ibrahim’ and ‘Iggy Potter’ in the comments sections.

A fan wrote: “You are the real (red heart emoji) of the family mam, I love how you connect with each and every member of the family. God bless you always. Your admirer from London.” Another fan said: “Ibrahim was so handsome in his childhood. He is even now."

Saba Ali Khan also shared this collage as Instagram Stories.

Just a day before, Saba had posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara Ali Khan and had written: “Munchkin madness....back on guess who? Yes, Saif and Sara.”

Fans admiring the picture.

Some time back, she had shared a picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore from her younger days and joked how only her mother could walk out with rollers on her hair and still look stylish. She had written: “Wow! Unseen. Yet seen. And can't be missed! Would you leave the house in rollers..hair half done. I know only..one person. And she makes it look ...So stylish too! Know?”

Saba's Instagram page is a treat for fans of Sharmila Tagore and her family members. While Saba regularly shares pictures of her nieces and nephews, she also posts a few of her photos. She remains mostly positive about all the comments that come her way, but remarks on her body weight have evoked a sharp response from her.

A while ago, sharing a picture with Taimur, she wrote: "My heart...too! The kids ...are growing up toooooo fast! #fridayflashback #thosewerethedays #memoriesforlife NO ...body weight trolling! It was a long time ago. And ...we were all a little .. different. Also it's the "angle" it was clicked! The camera does lie."