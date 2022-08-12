Saba Ali Khan shares perfect family pic with her siblings Saif Ali Khan, Soha and their kids

Saba Ali Khan has shared more pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with brother Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan and their families. The Khan siblings united at Saif's Mumbai residence to celebrate the festival. Saif's sons Taimur and Jehangir and Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also a part of the festivities. Also read: Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur, Jeh twin in pink kurtas as Inaaya ties them rakhi

Saba shared a family picture on Friday which showed Saif sitting with niece Inaaya and son Taimur on his lap, and Soha and Saba sitting on his side. It was followed by a picture of Saba tying a rakhi on Saif's wrist. Saba captioned the pictures, "Capturing the Moments.... It doesn't have to be perfect...it just matters that it is. #family #alwaysandforever #loveyou #brother #sis #munchkins #timtim #innijaan #jehjaan #bonds #forlife."

Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of her tying rakhi to Saif Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Saif Ali Khan's residence.

A fan reacted to the post, “Mashallah very beautiful picture.” A fan even asked Saba, “Kya gift di aapko Saif bhai ne (what did Saif gift you)?” Another fan called it, “too lovely”.

On Raksha Bandhan, Saba wished her fans by sharing a picture with Saif and another with both Saif and Kunal. She wrote along with them, “Happy Rakshabandhan...! To my brother and brother from another mother... ! Love you guys #saifalikhan #pataudi #big #brother #loveyou #proud #alwaysandforever #kunalkhemu #you #too #keep #shining #you #both #rock #coolfacts.”

Saba Ali Khan also shared a picture with Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier, Soha had shared pictures of herself with Saif and some more pictures of Inaaya tying rakhi to Taimur and Jehangir.

Saba recently returned from the UK where she had joined Saif, Kareena Kapoor and their sons on their family vacation. She had also shared a few candid pictures of her time with Jeh in London.

Saba is a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews and regularly shares candid pictures of them on Instagram. She also shares rare family pictures of her parents Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON