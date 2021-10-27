Saba Ali Khan shares unseen pic of 'Jeh jaanu' on her lap, misses Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, shared an unseen picture of her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh. Taking to Instagram, Saba posted the photo in which Jeh sat on her lap as they spent time together.

In the picture, Jeh Ali Khan wore an orange T-shirt paired with dark blue shorts and a bib. He had his finger in his mouth as he sat distracted while Saba Ali Khan looked at him with a smile.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Miss my Jeh Jaanu (face with a kiss emoji ) Caption this! #wednesdayvibes #jeh #jehalikhan #buajaan #love #you #alwaysandforever #saifalikhanpataudi #timtim #kareenakapoorkhan #waybackwednesday Copyright: ME ! Tag if used."

Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, "Bua ki jaan (Aunt's love)...Jeh Ali khan." Another person commented a line of a song from Saba's mother, actor Sharmila Tagore's film Aa Gale Lag Jaa, "Tera mujhse hai pehley ka naata koi." Saba replied, "Nice!"

A fan also said, "So cute poor baby is teething can see the struggle with his gums . You are such a gem of Aunt for all children. Stay Blessed." Sab replied, "Yes." A user commented with another one of Sharmila' songs, "Chanda hai tu mera suraj hai tu oh meri ankhon ka tara hai tu" and Saba wrote, "awwww".

Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba also dropped childhood pictures of her actor, niece Sara Ali Khan and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the pictures, Sara lay next to baby Ibrahim. Saba wrote "miss you" and "photography yours truly". Celine Dion's These Are Special Times played in the background.

Earlier last week, Saba had slammed the Mumbai paparazzi after a few photographers ran after Jeh when he attended a birthday party with his mother, actor Kareena Kapoor. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, "Is this what media want? To torture a child?! Chasing? Watch the video. Stop! He's a baby.”

She also shared a photo of Jeh as she held him in her arms. She captioned it, “Jeh...my JAAN. MISSING my munchkin. Media captured him attending a party .. I was reminded of this MOMENT. Love you my dumpling. Protect you Always. Though guess he loves the earring..he's aiming to pull out!! Watch the little naughty fistt."