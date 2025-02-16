Saba Azad feels celebs have 'no escaping' out-of-context, sensational questions: All you can say is 'next question'

Actor Saba Azad is no stranger to being talked about in the media. She has seen her fair share of media attention as an actor who has been around for 15 years. It has only increased in recent years with bigger roles and an increased spotlight on her personal life since she went public about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. (Also read: Saba Azad schools ‘uncle ji’ who taunted she doesn't have to work as she is Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend) Saba Azad, who plays a journalist in Crime Beat, opens up on her relationship with the media.(Instagram)

Saba Azad on dealing with sensational journalism

As she plays a journalist in her upcoming show Crime Beat, the actor chats with HT about her relationship with the media and her often dealing with unrelated sensational questions during promotions. "They are trying to sell their story, but I am also doing my job and leading my life. The best way to do that is by saying 'next question'," says Saba.

The actor says that the trend of viral quotes from interviews is here to stay, even if it is harmful. "The excerpt from something before and after will never be shared, so you have no context. There is no escaping it, honestly," she adds.

Saqib Saleem says media needs to be responsible

Her co-star in Crime Beat, Saqib Saleem, echoes her sentiment and advises the media to show restraint and responsibility when talking to actors. "Just because actors are coming to talk to you doesn't give you the right to dig out some part of their life and put it up for public consumption. In the world we live in, nobody believes in setting the context. A 15-second Reel is cut that has a viral moment. It will blow out of proportion," he says.

About Crime Beat

Saba and Saqib are sharing screen space in Crime Beat, Sudhir Mishra's new show. The crime thriller set in Delhi also stars Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, Danish Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang. It will begin streaming on Zee5 on February 21.