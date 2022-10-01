Saba Azad reviews Vikram Vedha, praises Hrithik Roshan's excellent performance: 'I've seen it twice, will watch again'

Singer-actor Saba Azad could not stop praising Hrithik Roshan in a series of notes she shared on Instagram Stories. Hrithik’s film Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, released in theatres on September 30. While many celebs like filmmaker Karan Johar shared their views on the Pushkar-Gayathri film via social media posts, Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba, too, watched the film and took to Instagram to laud the actor’s ‘excellent performance’ in the film. Also read: Vikram Vedha box office day 1 collection

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Saba shared a poster of Hrithik from Vikram Vedha and wrote, “Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know – you make me so, so proud Ro (Hrithik)!!” In the next message she shared, Saba posted another poster of Vikram Vedha featuring Hrithik and Saif, and wrote, “Congratulations to team Vikram Vedha for a super engaging film – I have seen it twice and I am going to see it again… and again!!”

Earlier, Saba had also given a shoutout to Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha and asked fans to watch the film. Taking to Instagram Stories prior to the film's rele, Saba re-shared a post by Hrithik and wrote, "One day to go!!!!!" She also added the hashtag Vikram Vedha. In another note on Instagram Stories, she had added a link and written, "Book your tickets here!!"

Vikram Vedha earned around ₹10 crore at the box office on its first day, where it clashed with Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan I in theatres. Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri; the filmmaker duo also made the original Tamil film, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Vikram Vedha is inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal, and follows a tough police officer Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), who sets out to track down the gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

