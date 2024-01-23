close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after undergoing elbow surgery, returns home with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after undergoing elbow surgery, returns home with Kareena Kapoor

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 23, 2024 01:58 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery for an elbow injury in Mumbai on Monday. Kareena Kapoor picked him up from the hospital today.

Saif Ali Khan returned home after he underwent an elbow surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. On Tuesday, he was discharged. He made his first public appearance outside his Bandra house with actor-wife Kareena Kapoor. Also read: Saif Ali Khan undergoes elbow surgery for old injury

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor photographed outside their home in Mumbai after his surgery. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor photographed outside their home in Mumbai after his surgery. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan returns home with Kareena

Saif was in a blue T-shirt with jeans and was wearing an arm sling to support his just-operated elbow. Kareena Kapoor, who went to pick him up, happily waved to the paparazzi outside their Mumbai home.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan waves at paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan waves at paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan's injury

The 53-year-old actor had elbow surgery after an old injury was aggravated during his recent film shoot. He reportedly suffered the injury while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Rangoon in 2017.

According to a source, the actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday, where he underwent elbow surgery. "He is doing well," the insider said previously to news agency PTI.

"This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern," Saif said in a statement post surgery on Monday. He did not reveal much about the nature of the injury.

Saif's recent films

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush. Co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film was directed by Om Raut. In the film, Saif played Lankesh. The film tanked poorly at the box office following one controversy after another.

Saif will be next seen in Devara: Part 1. It also had Jr NTR and marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier in the day, the official X handle of the film had tweeted for Saif, “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Saif sir! Get well soon. Can't wait for your comeback on the sets. #Devara.”

Devara is helmed by Koratala Siva. It also has Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The two-part film is slated for a worldwide release on 5 April 2024.

Follow Us On