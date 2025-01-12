Saif Ali Khan, Sara left impressed with a young fan's impromptu beatboxing skills. Watch

Saif and Sara’s airport outing

On Saturday, Saif and his daughter Sara were photographed returning to Mumbai. As they arrived at the airport, they exuded a cheerful demeanour. The duo was in high spirits, graciously stopping to take selfies with eager fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the celebrity pair.

As Saif made his way through Mumbai's airport, he was stopped by a young fan who was eager to showcase his unique talent. The youngster began to beatbox, impressing Saif with his skills. A video of the encounter captures Saif's delighted reaction, as he watches the fan's performance with a big smile on his face. Impressed, Saif is then seen patting the young fan on the back. The video is catching attention on social media. As they said their goodbyes, Sara gave her father a warm hug.

Their fans reacted to the video by dropping heart emojis in the comment section, with some social media users gushing “daughter-father goals”.

On the film front

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Sky Force, which is helmed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The aerial action entertainer is backed by Maddock Films. As per the film's team, Sky Force is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Amar Kaushik. Sky Force will be out in cinema halls on January 24.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Devara Part 1 through which he made his Telugu debut. The pan-India action film stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film has been directed by Kortala Siva. He will be next seen in Robbie Grewal's heist action-thriller Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter, produced by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal character and is being currently shot in Budapest, Hungary (Europe).