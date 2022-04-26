Saif Ali Khan photobombs Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's pic by the pool as they chill at home

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu and friends Alexandra Galligan and Gorakh Poori at their residence in Bandra on Monday. Alexandra has now shared some stunning pictures from their time with the Khans as they enjoyed some delicious food, sat by the swimming pool and spent their time with kids Taimur and Jehangir. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in white as they host Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for dinner post their book launch

Alexandra shared an adorable picture of Kareena sitting with one-year-old Jehangir, lovingly called Jeh, in their pool-facing dining room. She captioned it, "An amazing amma #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan." The actor is seen looking at her as he gazes at the camera while sitting on his feeding chair. Kareena Kapoor with younger son Jehangir.

Another picture showed Kareena, Taimur and Gorakh Poori enjoying some snacks by the pool. Saif is seen standing at a distance by the pool side. Kareena and Saif's new residence boasts of an open swimming pool as well as a terrace.

One more picture shows the men posing together for the camera. Saif is seen in a white tee and red shorts, standing between Gorakh and Taimur. The five-year--old is seen in a bath robe. The photo gives a clear view of the actor's pool area from a never-seen before angle.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a group picture from the dinner hosted at her residence Monday night. It showed Saif, Soha, Kunal, Gorakh and Alexandra sitting around the dining table. During the day, Kareena, Saif and Taimur had attended the reading session of Kunal and Soha's children's book Inni & Bobo.

Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 this year. Saif also has a few projects in pipeline, including Vikam Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

