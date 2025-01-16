Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Actor was trying to protect domestic help from intruder, suffered knife wounds in scuffle

More details have emerged about the shocking incident of actor Saif Ali Khan being stabbed at his own house in the early hours of Thursday. The actor received knife injuries on his neck, near the spine, and four other places after an intruder barged into his Bandra home at 2.30 am on Thursday. Sources have told HT that the actor was trying to protect and shield his domestic help from the intruder when he was attacked. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE updates: One surgery done, another underway; attacker flees after burglary attempt) Saif Ali Khan was injured in a burglary attempt at his and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra house on Thursday.

What happened at Saif's house

Breaking down the events that led to the attack on Saif, news agency ANI reported that 'an unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night'. The agency quoted Mumbai Police source as saying, "When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter."

Sources confirmed to HT that the actor was disturbed by the commotion of the intruder arguing with his help and tried to intervene. The intruder then attacked both of them with a knife, and Saif shielded his help and tried to defend himself. The attacker fled the scene. The police have said that it is unclear if the actor was stabbed deliberately or suffered the wounds in the scuffle.

Saif's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons - Taimur and Jeh - were also in the house when the assault took place. Saif's older son from his first marriage, Ibrahim Ali Khan, eventually reached his house and took the actor to the Lilavati Hopsital, where he underwent surgery.

Saif Ali Khan's team shared an official statement about the incident. "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the statement read.

Saif Ali Khan's injuries

Saif is currently at the Lilavati Hospital, undergoing surgery for his injuries. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Saif has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine." The doctor added that there is one injury on the neck, and that is also being evaluated.

"He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done." He said that the surgery started at 5.30 am.

A doctor at Leelavati Hospital, who sought anonymity, told HT that the doctors found a piece of knife in the body and the doctors are still examining the extent of damage. However, the actor is able to move his limbs, which shows that the spine is ok.

Many colleagues of Saif Ali Khan, including Jr NTR, have condemned the attack and expressed concern for his safety. Political leaders have also raised questions about the law and order situation in Mumbai, citing the audacity of the attack.