Saif Ali Khan steps out with family, Kareena Kapoor twins with sons Taimur, Jehangir. Watch

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reserved Saturday afternoon for their sons Taimur and Jehangir as the family stepped out together for a weekend outing. And Kareena made sure to twin with her sons in the best way possible. Kareena as well as Taimur and Jehangir were wearing formal white shirts for the evening. Saif chose to dress up in black on the contrary. Also read: Kareena Kapoor on how 'emperor' Shah Rukh Khan is different from Aamir Khan Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted with kids on Saturday. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo shared a video of the Khans from their appearance on Saturday. While Kareena paired her white shirt with a denim pencil skirt, Taimur paired it with blue denims and Jehangir with white trousers. All three of them wore sneakers. Saif wore a half-sleeve shirt with blue denims with leather shoes instead. The video showed Kareena fixing Taimur's sleeve and holding Jeh's hand as they stepped out to get into their car.

Some fans commented on how men don't usually twin like women. A fan wrote, “Why do men always wear opposite (laughing emoji).” Another commented, “Unke papa bhi kash white phen lete (their father could have also worn white).” A fan also wrote, “They have such adorable, handsome kids." “Ohh adorable munchkins,” reacted another.

Karisma Kapoor also loves white

Not just Kareena, her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor also loves white. She recently walked the ramp at a fashion show where she talked about how her grandparents loved wearing white. On being asked to name the most fashionable member of the Kapoor family, she told PTI, "I would say my dadaji and dadiji. They always wore white clothes. And my dadiji always wore white saris. So my love for white came from there."

Kareena Kapoor's latest films

Kareena recently saw the release of her film Jaane Jaan, which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has Hansal Mehta's murder mystery in post-production.

Kareena recently revealed that she too is part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture from the film's set and captioned it, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S. He is one of my most favourite directors. This is my fourth film with him...and of course not the last ...Ready Steady Go... @itsrohitshetty." Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

