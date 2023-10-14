Kareena Kapoor on how 'emperor' Shah Rukh Khan is different from Aamir Khan: 'Biggest star India has ever seen'

Kareena Kapoor has worked with all three Khans of Bollywood. The actor has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in films such as Ra-One and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, whereas she starred with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bodyguard. Most recently, Kareena was seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). In an interview with Mid-Day India, Kareena opened up about how it was completely different working with Aamir and Shah Rukh. Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena on working with Aamir

"Aamir Khan is very focussed. He just becomes that character and becomes obsessed about it and the work. He just wants to live with those people (that he works with) then, talking about it and that's his personality. That's him and we love Aamir Khan for that. I am a huge Aamir fan. I tell him to calm down a bit. He gets obsessive and it becomes borderline, and you cannot do anything else," Kareena said.

Shah Rukh Khan 'is made of something else'

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena gushed about his latest blockbuster Jawan, which is the highest-grossing Hindi film.

Kareena said, "He is the Shah of, I think, cinema in general. The emperor... everything that people are calling him is less, when you talk about Shah Rukh. He is made of something else, he is made of a special cloth that nobody is made of... He is working towards each and every person on the set and not just his character. He is bothered about the lightman, he is something else, but he is also kind and concerned. He is just doing everything at the same time and I don't know how he does that. He's a multitasker, but he's making you feel so comfortable. I mean he is the biggest star India has even seen after Jawan. But you never feel that, when you are with Shah Rukh. It is unbelievable, he just has this amazing knack."

Kareena and Shah Rukh have worked together in films such as Asoka (2001) and Don (2006). With Aamir, Kareena has worked in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012) and 3 Idiots (2009).

