Saif Ali Khan switches to dad mode, turns photographer for Taimur and Jeh at their Taekwondo competition. Watch

On Sunday, Saif and Kareena attended the annual inter-class competition at Kiran’s Taekwondo Training Academy along with Taimur and Jeh. After the event, the two boys were seen posing for photographs outside the class with Kareena and filmmaker Karan Johar’s daughter, Roohi Johar. Saif was seen turning photographer to click pictures for them before the family headed home.

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were recently seen cheering for their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, at an inter-class Taekwondo competition. After the event, Saif stepped behind the camera and was spotted playing photographer, capturing candid moments of Kareena and the boys. The heartwarming video soon surfaced online, drawing warm reactions from fans who praised the family’s close bond.

As the video circulated online, fans lauded Saif and Kareena for encouraging their children to embrace fitness from a young age. One comment read, “Star parents cheering proudly!” while another said, “Encouraging kids the right way.” Other reactions included, “Family goals right here,” “Cute warriors in the making,” and “Pure dad moments.” Several fans also called Taimur and Jeh “future Taekwondo champs”.

Earlier, in 2022, Kareena shared a proud moment when Taimur earned his yellow belt in Taekwondo. She has also revealed during a podcast with her sister Soha Ali Khan that her children are not inclined towards acting and are more interested in sports. Kareena mentioned that they are less fascinated by actors and more curious about sports stars, often asking her whether she is friends with cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016 and their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2021. While Kareena frequently shares glimpses of family moments on social media, she largely refrains from revealing her children’s faces.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming work On the professional front, Kareena is set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, which also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the investigative crime drama explores themes of morality, justice and society’s response to a disturbing crime. The film is expected to release later this year.

Saif, meanwhile, will next be seen in Netflix’s period drama Hum Hindustani, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes story of India’s first democratic election. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi and is directed by Rahul Dholakia. The release date is yet to be announced. Saif also has Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan in the pipeline, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film has wrapped filming, with its release date awaited.